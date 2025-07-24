Reserved Seats Bill For Women Gains Govt, Stakeholders’ Support

The call for the passage of the Reserved Seats Bill for women in Nigeria has gained significant momentum as both the government and stakeholders throw their support behind the proposed constitutional amendment. At a news conference in Abuja, Osasu Igbinedion-Ogwuche, Chief Executive Officer of TOS Group, emphasised that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill was not just a policy.

She described it as a transformative step toward increasing female representation in Nigeria’s political leadership. “So far, we have secured the endorsement of the Senate and its leadership. We’ve also received backing from the House of Representatives and its leadership. “We’ve signed a joint advocacy agreement with the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum.

We’ve also led the largest bipartisan grassroots coalition in Nigeria focused on a single constitutional reform,” she said. According to Igbinedion-Ogwuche, more than 10 million Nigerians have been mobilised across the 36 states and the FCT, with a “ground-shattering” turnout recorded at the Zonal Public Hearing in April.

“The bill, which is scheduled for its third reading in October and could reach the President’s desk before the end of the year, has received widespread and unprecedented support across regions, religions, and political parties. “But let us remember, legislation does not pass by a plot. It passes by pressure, precision, and presence. This is not a women’s issue, it’s a nation-building imperative,” she said.

She stressed that when countries invest in women’s political leadership, they gain stronger economies, safer communities, and more resilient democracies. “Women make up 50 per cent of our population but hold less than 5 per cent of federal legislative seats. This bill is about representation and justice,” she added.

Urging President Bola Tinubu to sign the bill once it reaches his desk, she said: “Sign it not just with your ink, but with vision. Let your signature become a symbol of justice, inclusion, and the full dignity of every Nigerian.” Also speaking at the event, Dr Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central), said the reserved seats initiative is crucial for promoting inclusion.

She added that it also played a key role in addressing gender imbalance in Nigeria’s political representation. “We are engaging in advocacy at national, state, and local levels to help people understand the importance of applying a gender lens to development and addressing issues that affect women,” she said. Dr Elisha Attai, Regional Director of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for ECOWAS, expressed appreciation to the President, National Assembly, and state Assemblies for their support of the initiative. “To support what is right is not about politics, it is about equity.

By October, we should be in a good place, and I believe that the President, as a global HeForShe icon, will ensure this bill is passed,” he said. Ms. Joy Akut, Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on Youth and Women Affairs, also voiced support. “I’m here to represent North Central women and to add our voice in support of the bill. It’s a step in the right direction,” she said.