Gender parity and women’s inclusion in active politics are at the moment receiving legislative attention as the Reserve Seats for Women Bill is currently before the National Assembly.

Saturday Telegraph reports that if passed and signed into law by the President Bola Tinubu-led government, it’s poised to give 156 parliamentary seats to women.

The main task of the bill is to seek amendment of a section of the 1999 Constitution to create special seats for women in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

This onerous goal is being championed by gender advocates as a corrective, temporary, and strategic measure to address decades of underrepresentation of women in governance.

While the proposal recommends one reserved seat for women in both the House of Representatives and the Senate from each state, as well as three seats per state assembly.

It was further gathered that the Senate is opting for one reserved women’s seat per geopolitical zone in the upper chamber.

While speaking during a training session for members of the House of Representatives Press Corps—organised by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in collaboration with the TOS Foundation—the Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker on Legislative Matters, Chidozie Aja, dismissed claims that the bill is designed to help women displace men from existing elective positions.

He said, “For emphasis, these seats will not replace existing seats, but will expand representation to create room for women at the table of decision-making. It is important, also important to note that political parties will field only female candidates for these seats.

“It is meant to last for 4 election cycles of 16 years in all. It is a temporary special measure. However, adjustments being proposed so far may either completely remove the sunset clause or extend the duration. Summarily, the Bill seeks to alter Sections 48, 49, 71, 77, 91 and 117 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999; and more recently recommended alteration of Section 42.

“While this is novel in the Nigerian space, this approach has been used successfully by Rwanda, now the global leader with 61% women in Parliament. Other countries that have successfully implemented this approach, in various forms and mixes, include Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Senegal.

“It is important to note that even if an additional 74 seats are granted in the Senate and House of Representatives, bringing the total number of seats to 543, it means that Nigeria will only secure 13.6% women’s representation in the national parliament. Not an outstanding progress, but significant.

“The evidence is clear, countries that adopt structural gender quotas tend to experience stronger representation, better governance, and improved development outcomes”.

He explained that the bill will strengthen democracy, “because democracy thrives when all voices are heard, adding that “currently, Nigerian democracy is functioning with only half of its potential. Women’s inclusion makes democracy deeper, more legitimate, and more stable.

“Multiple global studies show that when women participate, parliaments pass better health policies, more education-focused laws, stronger social protection frameworks and more community-driven development policies. Simply put, women’s presence improves the quality of governance.

“Women are critical actors in peacebuilding, especially at the grassroots. Their inclusion helps reduce conflict and improve community resilience. Gender inclusion is also an economic strategy.”