Researchers Task Policy Makers On Youth Inclusion For Nation’s Rapid Devt

Researchers under the Partnership For Economic Policy (PEP), on Friday, tasked policymakers at all levels on youth inclusion for speedy development of the country.

The researchers made the call at the National Policy Conference on Youth Employment Policies in Nigeria in Abuja.

PEP is an International research organisation based in Nairobi, Kenya, which partners with De La Salle University, Philippines and the Department of Economics, Universite Laval, Canada, dedicated to supporting development in the Global South.

The conference enabled the researchers to present their findings on youth unemployment and government youth empowerment policies as well as, harvest stakeholders’ opinions on the research report which was carried out across seven African countries.

In her opening remarks, Dr Emily Ikhide, one of the researchers, said that Nigeria was bedevilled by many crises which she blamed on youth exclusion.

“The message we want to leave with every one of us is reflected in the second anthem on the Nigerian national anthem, there is something that has to do with the youths there.

“Youth are important, we have been getting it wrong in Nigeria, if things are not working well, I want everybody to think about it, it is because we have refused to identify with the youths.

“They are the ones to drive the economy, and until we allow them to drive the economy with the way their minds work; God has a reason for even saying they have the strength, they have the energy, their minds are thinking fast.

As long as we choose not to involve the youth, we will probably just remain in this area where we are.

“We have to think about it, policymakers, they need to think about it. We cannot be making policies that restrict the youths, we do not have them on the table of the decision-making process, and then we think we make decisions for them on how they should do things. It is not going to work. We need to come back,” she said.

The Team Leader, Dr Oluwasola Omoju, said that several youth development programmes were considered during the research, saying that they found out that in Nigeria, there were several youth employment policy programs but despite the proliferation across agencies, the youth unemployment rate continued to increase.

According to him, the youth unemployment rate is higher in Nigeria compared to the overall unemployment rate in the country which means unemployment is a bigger issue among young people than among the general population.

He identified lack of proper coordination, political influence, lack of funding, weak monitoring and evaluation and low inclusion of vulnerable people as major factors limiting the success of the policies, noting that there is a need to ensure proper coordination of the various government youth programmes across agencies to ensure reduction in your unemployment.

He said that policy designers must be empowered and youth employment programmes should adopt the bottom-top approach in its design.

Omoju said that the research recommended sufficient funding and a reduction in political influence which often brings in beneficiaries who do not have passion for the trade and often go off the sale of starter kits.

He said that it also recommended that the inclusion of passionate vulnerable persons should be prioritised and an efficient monitoring and evaluation mechanism to ensure success

Omoju said that the research recommends macro economic stability for the youths to thrive after participating in employment programmes.

