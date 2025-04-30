Researchers Find Link Between HPV, Thyroid Eye Disease

Share

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers have identified molecular evidence linking human papillomavirus (HPV) to thyroid eye disease (TED) through molecular mimicry involving HPV capsid proteins and autoimmune targets.

Elevated antibody levels against HPV appeared in participants with TED, suggesting a possible immunological connection influencing disease development.

Findings of the study titled “Human Papillomavirus and Thyroid Eye Disease” are published in ‘JAMA Ophthalmology’. TED is marked by complex autoimmune features and unclear triggers.

Managing its varied clinical manifestations remains a challenge. Symptoms include proptosis, diplopia, pain, dryness, and redness. Severe cases can lead to vision loss in two per cent to five per cent of patients.

Among those with Graves disease, TED affects 25 per cent to 50 per cent, and among those with Hashimoto thyroiditis, three to five per cent. TED also appears in individuals.

Share