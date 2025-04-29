Researchers Discover Link Between Cannabis, Dementia

Share

New research has found a potential link between cannabis use and dementia. The cohort study, published in the journal ‘JAMA Neurology,’ contained data from more than six million individuals aged 45 years or older with no history of dementia from 2008 to 2021.

Researchers analysed that data to identify new dementia diagnoses among individuals who had required emergency department visits or hospitalisations due to regular cannabis use.

This group was compared to three others: the general population, people who had care visits for any reason, and individuals hospitalised for alcohol-related issues.

“Long-term and heavy cannabis use has been associated with memory problems in midlife along with changes in brain structure associated with dementia,” said Dr. Daniel Myran, co-author, Canada Research Chair in Social Accountability at the University of Ottawa, and Associate Scientist at The Ottawa Hospital.

“We set out to estimate the risk of being diagnosed with dementia in a group of people whose cannabis use resulted in a visit to the emergency room or required a hospitalisation for treatment.”

