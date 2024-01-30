Researchers’ antidotes for Lagos city challenges

The seeming challenges confronting Lagos State, as a Mega City and other major cities in Africa, may soon be a thing of the past, as efforts to tackle the menace have continued to receive a boost within the academia and among research scholars. Thanks to the renewed drive by university scholars and researchers to deploy research to solve the numerous socio-economic, political and insecurity problems besetting Africa’s major cities. A research project, tagged: “African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC)” is currently going on across 12 African cities to provide solutions to seemingly intractable developmental challenges facing the cities, and Africa continent at large. The research project targeted on addressing these challenges presents an opportunity for researchers and practitioners to work together to achieve a shared understanding of the political economy of African cities in order to identify and address the critical challenges the cities are facing. The project, among others, is also set to promote the “town and gown” relationship especially as it concerns the development of African society in all facets in view of the critical role of universities and research scholars in the enhancement and emancipation of key sectors of Africa’s socioeconomic and political development.

The project

Tagged: “African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC),” the research project is aimed at generating insights and evidence that will help improve the living conditions, services and life chances of all city residents, particularly the disadvantaged communities. ACRC, a multi-city research roject, is an investment by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, which is targeted at funding “new and operationally-relevant research to address intractable development challenges in African cities.”

ACRC operational cities

As a consortium tasked with rethinking approaches to urban policies and programming, the research consortium currently operates across 12 African cities of Lagos and Maiduguri in Nigeria; Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kampala (Uganda), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Freetown (Sierra Leone), Mogadishu (Somalia), Nairobi (Kenya), Lilongwe (Malawi), and Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lagos project

Against this backdrop, Lagos, one of the major cities in Africa as one of the cities in Africa, is focused under the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC) research project that identified these challenges and offered solutions to mitigate the impact on the people and environment. Towards this end, the research project on Lagos on key sectors of socio-economic development of the Mega City, revealed the causes of and provided solutions to the seemingly intractable developmental challenges currently facing the state. The research project, undertaken by a Professor of Urban Development and Governance at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Taibat Lawanson of the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC) was entitled: “Lagos City of Systems: Food Security, Health and Safety, Environmental Sustainability.” The key findings of the research project team on Lagos, led by Prof Lawanson, was presented during the 2023 edition of the Education Summit of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Unveiling the research findings on Lagos developmental issues, the Researcher, Lawanson, revealed that sanitation and environmental hygiene was yet to be prioritised in the state as no Local Government Area is opendefecation free. Prof Lawanson in the research, however, hinted that the project’s domains of interest in Lagos are structural transformation, safety and security, neighbourhood and economic district development and housing. Meanwhile, the over two years’ research identified priority complex problems, which the Researcher pledged would be addressed through action research and advocacy over the next five years. The research, which listed emerging findings hampering the city’s development, revealed in part that 84 per cent of Lagosians get water from private sources, as state water corporations could only supply 16 per cent of water needs of the people; while 50 per cent of waste generated in Lagos is food waste. “All the priority complex problems align with the Lagos State Economic Development Plan (2032 – 2052) and the THEMES+Agenda of the Lagos State Government,” the research noted.

Participants

The forum drew critical stakeholders from the government, industry sector, and the academia, including vice-chancellors and rectors, policymakers, industry experts, renowned scholars and members of the academia, as well as representatives of civil society and the labour union. They include the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG and Chairman of Lagos State Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who delivered the keynote address; Director of Social Mobilisation of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Ossom Ossom, who represented the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Hamid Bobboyi; Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who was also represented by Commander, National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre of the agency, Dr. Tersoo Shaapera; UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; immediate past Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof ‘Lanre Fagbohun; Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Tolani Ali-Balogun, who was represented by Director, Education Resource Centre in the ministry, Mrs Akinlade Omolayo; Chairperson, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos State chapter, Funmilayo Sessi; Group Head, Media and External Relations, UBA Plc, Mr. Ramon Nasir; Prof Ibraheem from UNILAG; as well as Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, among others.

Key findings and recommendations

The research, however, listed some emerging findings in the Lagos city which cut across nine city systems and four domains of the research focus, from healthcare sector to transportation, water and sanitation, waste management, energy, food distribution, finance and ICT, law and order, and education in which the research offered recommendations to address the obvious gaps. On the healthcare sector, Prof Lawanson said the term “spatial injustice” refers to the city’s unequal distribution of health facilities and personnel, even as she said the distribution is skewed towards Lagos Island, a highbrow area. According to the findings in the research, brain drain within the healthcare sector has led to exodus of health workers from the state to overseas, while the state’s paper-based record system made it difficult to get real-time disease surveillance systems in the city. Thus, the research team, led by Lawanson, raised some fundamental questions about reconciling the brain drain challenges and what interventions are necessary to mitigate the impact. The researcher said: “We also considered how healthcare facilities could be more equitably distributed; the role of technology in health management; the effect of the commodification of healthcare on healthcare mandate, and the impacts of the infrastructural gains of COVID-19 on the healthcare infrastructure in Lagos given extensive investments across board and Lagos being a beneficiary of so many health funds towards addressing the pandemic.” Also, the researcher said Lagos State has a daily water demand of 3.83 billion litres as of 2021, but that only 40 per cent of this is provided by the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) daily, while less than 16 per cent of the population gets water from the corporation consistently. Informal service providers, especially at community levels, according to the research team, are either unrecognised or criminalised, even though informal water provisioning is more reliable, though largely unsafe.” “Despite official rhetoric, sanitation is not prioritised and no LGA in Lagos State has been declared open-defecation free. There are no clear operational procedures, technologies, facilities, and safety mechanisms in place to oversee sanitation work or workers, and workers have limited access to occupational health and safety protection measures,” the research further revealed.

Based on the above, the team advised the Lagos State Government to consider reconciling what it described as the position of “water as an economic good and the view of civil society of water as a social justice.” “How can we recognise, upscale, and regulate the activities of local water and sanitation service providers? This is because unlocking the potential of those who work in the sector will catalyse improvement in that sector,” Lawanson added. On waste management, the research revealed that 50 per cent of waste generated in Lagos is food waste, and though the city has the longest history of organised solid waste management in Nigeria, it has been unsuccessful with waste separation from source. Besides, the research identified huge informal sector participation in the waste sector, though with recurrent prohibitions by official waste regulators, and found plastics and recyclable products as an emerging resource, largely driven by informal actors. To address the concerns around waste management, the researcher suggested, among others, mainstreaming of the process of informal waste worker formalisation, especially waste pickers, recyclers, dumpsite sorters, among others. The emerging findings also identified that there are conflicting roles of the state functioning as both regulator and service provider in a lot of infrastructure where the state have vested interests beyond the role of ensuring that things work. On the intense demand and supply deficit in urban infrastructure, the research revealed that the local governance system is imperiled largely because of the incapacity of the local government system, and so the state will have to take up more than it is constitutionally mandated to do. The team added: “We find in the cosmopolitan city like Lagos their challenges of politics of identity where ethnic nuances often colour politics like in the market and communities especially with access to urban resources. “We found the influence of land-holding families very strong and then this spiral into special configuration, as well as land contestation. “Economically, there is dominant informality, and where there is deficit infrastructure provision we found informal vendors bridging the gaps. However, there is a need for recognition and mainstreaming of their services and activities.”

Government reacts

Receiving the document on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, who was represented by the Director of Education Resource Centre, Omolayo Akinlade, lauded the Consortium for the efforts, and pledged the support of the state in the implementation of the research recommendations. “The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is a listening one, and that is clearly evident in the passion and commitment towards achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S plus Agenda, which have incorporated almost all the sectors touched in the research,” she said. Mrs Akinlade assured the team that the research document would be made available to the Commissioner, but pleaded with EWAN and the researcher on the need to provide avenues for all the concerned ministries and agencies of the state government to have access to the research.

Review

Reviewing the recommendations after the presentation of Prof Lawanson on Food Security, Health Safety and Environmental Sustainability: What Nexus? Researcher’s Perspectives,” Fagbohun, a Professor of Environmental Law and former Vice-Chancellor of LASU, said apart from the fact that the report is comprehensive, it is captured in very simple language “and has been broken down into the different sectors. As an outcome of empirical studies, the recommendations, he insisted, must be embraced by all, particularly the state government, and wondered if there are more resources in the country which are not being tapped. Fagbohun stated: “If we are going to implement this document, the government must be ready to invest in it, and no investment will be too much if we consider the focus as a sustainable city. We must therefore consider participatory cooperative research approach and knowledge co-creation so that the local communities can be carried along.” He recalled that some 250 research proposals from the academia have been approved and are being supported by the Federal Government, but expressed regrets that despite research efforts by Nigerian scholars, industry partners still go outside the country to look for research outputs. He, therefore, stated that it is high time the industry built confidence and trust in the nation’s academia for their research purposes, saying: “We, as a country, can move forward without relying on other countries to help us, but the government should be ready to invest in research findings in the university system. The don said it is also time for the university system to review what it is currently doing and what it needs to do more, adding that research should focus on what is enduring and sustainable. He lauded the food hub initiative of Lagos State government as a good idea, which other states of the federation should emulate. According to Fagbohun, Lagos State government should work with the research work of Prof Lawanson on Lagos State for improved well-being of the people and overall development of the state.