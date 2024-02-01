Researcher Seeks Stiffer Penalty to Curb SGBV Among Adolescents

…Expert Says Breaking ‘Culture of Silence’ Could Help Track Perpetrators

The Principal Investigator and Doctoral Researcher on Adolescent Girls and SGBV in Nigeria: Policy Issues and Perspectives, Olutoyin Ikuteyijo has urged the three tiers of government to enforce stiffer penalties against perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence to serve as deterrent to others. She said it was important to take into cognisance that adolescents have no voice of their own and so it was up to those around them: parents, health workers, and other stakeholders to create a friendly environment where young people would be able to freely express themselves and get the justice that they deserve. Ikuteyijo made the call during the Dissemination of Research Findings of ‘Adolescent Girls and SGBV in Nigeria: Policy Issues and Perspectives’, which held in Ikeja, Lagos, recently. The project leading to the award of a PhD in Epidemiology & Public Health is being conducted under Swiss Tropical & Public Health Institute, University of Basel, Switzerland.

The dissemination meeting brought together representatives of the academic community including the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Research Innovation and Development at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof Akanni Akinyemi who is one of the supervisors of the project; some non-governmental organisations (NGOs); and the media, to discuss the way forward. In her presentation, Ikuteyijo said, “We want to look at their (adolescents) experiences and those who survive SGBV and what the provider’s response is. We also look at the stakeholder’s involvement in supporting the survival of gender-based violence (GBV) amongst these young people. We need to know that young people cannot come and speak for themselves, unlike adults. We need to understand why we need to pay attention to young people. “It is also important for us to know that the experience of adolescent girls in terms of GBV has increased over the years and the current experience shows that even the perpetrators are more interested in younger adolescents from age 14 and below.

The government needs to pay more attention to the issues of sexual abuse among young children and one of the things that I’m hoping that this research will produce is evidence that young people are experiencing sexual abuse and what steps should be done to correct the impunity, especially in the criminal aspect of the perpetrators.” “These are what we are expecting be- cause the delay of Justice for survivors is high and we expect the government to intervene in this manner and make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book and the survivors can get Justice. This will make sure that other perpetrators or potential perpetrators recognise that there is punishment for this illegal act and human violation,” Ikuteyijo said. On his part, Prof Akanni Akinyemi reiterated that the issue of SGBV against adolescents happen at all levels and all hands need to be on deck to fight the menace. He urged the government to look into the issue of delayed justice and try to expedite the course of action so that adolescents can live in a safer society.

“When we go back home we shiould listen to these young people whether they are biologically related to you or not. You want to also try and listen to their plight. There is a culture of silence and it’s one of the biggest issues but there are appropriate things to do. “That’s what we want to learn today aside from the presentation of the findings. What is the right thing for us to do when we hear this? It happens not just to our own children but to people all around us and we need to help to build a better society. “What are the issues that cause delayed Justice? I’m not exonerating the government in this but we also have a lot to do. Some parents will come and defend the perpetrators. Those issues are not plain. Citizens have to be enlightened and society is the place of the average. If they understand what should be done then the legal system will be better.”

In addition, the Reproductive Health Coordinator at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Omoera, who was also present urged parents and guidians to break the culture of silence and say something whenever they noticed anything strange. “Here in Lagos we feel there are things that we are looking for and we are not quite mindful of where we leave our children so we just tend to think that people will know that we are family and they won’t do anything to us but we also know that majority of the abuse is from family members that we are comfortable with; you leave your adolescents and teenagers with them. Nobody wants to talk about the culture of silence and they say it has to be your fault.”