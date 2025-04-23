Research Study Discovers Harmful Chemicals In Kids’ Mattresses

Share

Two new studies have shown that babies and toddlers could be exposed to harmful chemicals while they sleep, due to compounds found in their mattresses.

Researchers reported the findings in the journal ‘Environmental Science and Technology Letters’ The highest levels of these chemicals were around the beds of the children, who were six months to four years old.

Air samples taken from 25 children’s bedrooms revealed elevated levels of more than two dozen phthalates, flame retardants and other potentially hazardous chemicals, according to the results of one of the studies.

In the second study, researchers analysed 16 newly purchased children’s mattresses and confirmed they are likely the major source of these chemical in kids’ bedrooms.

When researchers simulated a child’s body temperature and weight on the mattresses, chemical emissions increased dramatically.

“Sleep is vital for brain development, particularly for infants and toddlers,” said senior researcher Miriam Diamond, a professor of environmental science at the University of Toronto.

“However, our research suggests that many mattresses contain chemicals that can harm kids’ brains,” she added.

