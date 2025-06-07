Research Paper Provides Roadmap For AI Advancement In Nigeria

Share

As developing economies like Nigeria grapple with challenges in harnessing the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI), a new research paper highlights how strategic AI implementation across key sectors could significantly reduce inequality and drive national development.

This is one of the core findings of AI in Nigeria, a white paper commissioned by Microsoft and conducted by PwC in collaboration with Lagos Business School. The findings were unveiled during the recently concluded Microsoft AI Skills Week held in Lagos.

The five-day event brought together customers, business leaders, developers, and end users to explore the evolving landscape of AI.

It featured a blend of self-paced learning, live sessions, and interactive workshops aimed at equipping participants with practical skills for AI adoption.

Experts at the event dissected the white paper’s findings, emphasizing a data-driven approach to accelerating AI transformation in Nigeria.

“Although AI is still in its early stages in Nigeria, global advancements and increasing awareness of its transformative potential have sparked a shift in mindset,” said Ola Williams, Managing Director of Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana.

“Entrepreneurs, researchers, and policymakers are now exploring AI to meet local needs and drive inclusive growth.”

Williams noted that government and educational institutions are beginning to create enabling environments for AI research and innovation.

Initiatives such as the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme (NAIRS), the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), and the recently unveiled National AI Strategy reflect a growing commitment to AI-driven development.

The paper outlines how AI is gaining traction in sectors like finance, e-commerce, agriculture, and healthcare. For instance, Nigerian banks now deploy chatbots to manage customer service, while e-commerce platforms like Bumpa use AI-powered business coaching tools. In agriculture, platforms such as Kitovu provide AI-driven agronomic insights and crop analysis, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

“We stand at a pivotal moment where AI is revolutionising industries and transforming economies,” said Olufemi Osinubi, Partner and West Market Area Consulting Risk Services Leader at PwC Nigeria. “While the potential is immense, it’s essential to balance risks with robust governance frameworks. Nigeria can unlock significant growth by building trust and ensuring responsible AI use.”

Despite growing interest, Nigeria still faces several challenges in realising its AI potential. These include limited infrastructure, a shortage of skilled professionals, insufficient funding, unclear regulatory frameworks, and lingering public skepticism.

A major obstacle is the brain drain of skilled AI professionals, which leaves a widening talent gap. Compounding this is the difficulty many beginners face in understanding complex AI concepts. Additionally, limited awareness among business leaders about AI risks and ethical considerations hinders enterprise-level adoption.

Nonetheless, government-backed initiatives like the 3MTT (Three Million Technical Talent) programme and Microsoft’s AI Skills Navigator are gradually addressing these gaps, equipping the next generation of AI professionals with the skills and ethical grounding needed to thrive.

The integration of AI into education is also highlighted as a powerful enabler. AI-based tutoring systems and personalised learning platforms could help bridge educational inequality. For example, in Uganda, AI-powered platforms are providing free legal education to underserved communities, while in India, students using AI-driven tools have shown improved academic performance in subjects like Hindi and mathematics.

Although some argue that Nigeria should focus on more immediate socio-economic challenges, the report counters this view, noting that AI can directly contribute to solving these very issues. By closing gaps in education, infrastructure, and governance, AI can accelerate national development.

“At Lagos Business School, we are committed to partnering with government and industry—not just to define AI strategies—but to build the analytical capabilities, ethical mindsets, and leadership competencies required to sustain Africa’s digital transformation,” said Prof. Olayinka David-West, Dean of Lagos Business School.

Concerns around job displacement also continue to slow AI adoption. However, the paper emphasizes that AI is more likely to complement rather than replace human labor. A CEO survey cited in the report found that only 13 percent of sub-Saharan African companies that adopted AI reported job cuts. Meanwhile, 70 percent of Nigerian respondents in a workforce survey said they expect generative AI to improve work efficiency, and 88 percent believe AI tools will help enhance skills, creativity, and job quality.

“By bringing together stakeholders to identify Nigeria’s unique AI challenges and offering actionable recommendations, we believe this white paper will serve as a powerful blueprint for progress,” said Microsoft’s Williams. “Together, we can ensure Nigeria not only keeps pace with the global AI revolution but also emerges as a formidable digital powerhouse.”

