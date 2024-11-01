Share

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, at the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter O. Olapegba, has charged researchers to engage in research that brings innovation, as research is key to the development of a nation.

He observed that for a country to develop, the research capacity must be developed through the coming together of scholars from different tertiary institutions to proffer solutions to local and national problems.

Professor Olapegba spoke on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, while receiving the members of the University of Ibadan Research and Development Fair Committee during a courtesy visit.

He commended the members of the Committee, who are representatives of the Faculties for the huge sacrifice and for working assiduously towards achieving the mandate of the Committee.

Professor Peter Olapegba encouraged the UI RESDEV Committee to engage the media and make use of blogs to showcase University services and research outcomes.

He advised the Committee to invite companies and industries to the research and development fair in order to attract sponsorship and benefactions to the University.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration requested that the prizes attached to the awards of excellence should be more attractive in order to encourage faculties to put more effort into research activities.

The Chairman of the University of Ibadan Research and Development Fair Committee, Professor A. O. Fadoju expressed appreciation to the university management for the support and opportunity to serve the University.

He stated that the mandate of the Committee was to promote research activities and showcase the efforts of the University to bridge the gap between town and gown.

He stated that some faculties performed excellently at the 2023 UI RESDEV Fair, and the Committee presented them with awards of excellence with cash prizes attached.

The Faculties that received awards were:UI RESDEV Fair Art & Humanities Category:

1st position with N250,000 cash prize: Institute of African Studies

2nd position with N200,000 cash prize : Multidisciplinary Studies

3rd position with N150,000 cash prize: UI School of Business

UI RESDEV Fair Science Category:

1st position with N250,000 cash prize: Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

2nd position with N200,000 cash prize : Faculty of Technology

3rd position with N150,000 cash prize: Faculty of Science.

According to him, the UI RESDEV Fair is held annually in collaboration with the DAWN Commission, and the Committee is seeking further collaboration with TETFUND.

Prof. Fadoju reaffirmed the commitment of the Committee to promoting the university in advancing knowledge through rigorous research and addressing global challenges through education-driven solutions.

The theme of the 2024 UI RESDEV and Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission is “Re-Focusing Research and Innovation Towards Scaling-Up Nigerian Brands for Commercial Value.”

