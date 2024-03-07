Research Is Key To National Development – Bamgbose

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at the University of Ibadan, Professor Oluyemisi A. Bamgbose, (SAN), has noted that research is key to national development and that institutions or persons that encourage research ought to be commended.

She made this statement while receiving on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, participants at the Humboldt Kolleg 2024 who were in his office on a courtesy visit. She commended the Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation for being one of the most proactive foundations committed to the sponsorship, funding, and promotion of research through the training of researchers.

She, however, wondered why more women are not applying for the Humboldt scholarship considering that women are excelling in various fields of study.

Dr. Charlotte Baeuml, the African/Middle-East Programme Director in the Programme Sponsorship and Network Department of the Alex Von Humboldt Foundation, explained that the Humboldt Foundation strengthens research and connects researchers all over the world, especially in Nigeria, where there is a large network.

According to the Programme Director, the Foundation believes that diversity drives excellence, and one of the focuses of the Humboldt Foundation is to promote more females in the network as the percentage of successful female applicants compared to the males is low.

The visiting Humboldtians, researchers who had benefitted from the Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation, were led on the visit by Professor Oluwatoyin A. Odeku, a former Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Ibadan.

Professor Odeku explained that the Humboldt Kolleg 2024 is being held at the University of Ibadan with the theme” Empowering Women in Academia: Advancing Inclusion Equality and Diversity” and will hold from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8, March 2024. She said the mandate of the Humboldt Foundation is to offer fellowships at the Post-Doctoral level, support conferences, and the Fellows in the area of research.

She stated that one of the activities for this year’s conference is to visit some selected secondary schools to sensitise the female students in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024.