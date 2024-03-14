Research Institutes, Varsities to Rescue Nigeria From Hunger’

The Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, has called on research Institutes, universities and agriculture development agencies (ADPs) to take up the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from the present threat of hunger.

Speaking at the Annual Research Review and Planning Workshop of the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Abia State yesterday, the Minister, represented by the Executive Secretary, Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Prof. Garba Sharubutu, proposed collaboration among research institutes and research departments of universities to establish a sustainable food value chain for national survival.

“We want a preponderance of research not only from the research institutes, but also from universities and ADPs,” he said adding that; “Funding has been the greatest challenge of the institute,” hence the appeal for support and collaboration. He appealed to the Abia State government to partner the NRCRI in profitable ways so that the impact of the administration would be felt in the institute.

The Minister specifically requested for the building of researchers’ dormitory/lodge for visiting international researchers to the institute. Governor Alex Otti in his remarks, called for concerted efforts to address the threat of hunger in the country, adding that hunger is a harbinger of a much wider dimension of insecurity.