Research, Innovation, Key Drivers Of National Devt, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has re-emphasized the need for thorough research and innovation as key drivers of national development.

The President, who made this remark during the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony of Modibbo Adama University (MAU) in Yola on Saturday, maintained that his administration “Will continue to support initiatives that promote excellence in these areas.

Represented by the former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Kabiru Bala, said, “The approval of approximately #4.25 billion for 158 university research projects under the TETFund’s National Research Fund (NRF) 2024 Cycle, is also a reflection of our commitment to greater progress in these areas”.

“My administration had also increased funding for TETFund with notable allocation of N940.5 billion in 2025 budget circle to upgrade infrastructures, laboratories, and career centre, thereby creating a conducive environment for learning and research”.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who congratulated the graduands, charged them to be good ambassadors of the university.

This is as he pledged the construction of five kilometers network road in the university and other support for conducive learning.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Professor Ibrahim Umar expressed the University’s gratitude to the Federal Government for its continued support across various sectors for education development.

Professor Umar said that the Federal government touched the life of students and staff especially with the provision of solar farm that address power challenges experienced in the past.

“We are deeply grateful that the solar farm established in Modibbo Adama University has significantly addressed our long-standing power supply challenges, adding with this intervention, issues relating to electricity are gradually becoming a thing of the past”.

Umar further commended President Tinubu for taking bold steps towards ensuring industrial harmony on campuses, and for facilitating equitable access to tertiary education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in the country.

He noted that the Senate of the university has confirmed an honorary degree (Honoris Causa) on four distinguished Nigerians, which includes the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River, Governor Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and former Governor of Zamfara, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari.

Meanwhile, the MAU has graduated no fewer than 5,707 graduands out of which 116 have first class honors for 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic season.