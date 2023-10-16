Research Group To FG, States: De-radicalise, increase govt presence to check violence in S’East

A study group, Nextier, has advised the federal and state governments to initiate a de-radicalisation programme and increase its presence in the South East to check violence in the region.

This, amongst others, was contained in a report after a study by the group coor- dinated by Dr Chukwuma Okoli, an Associate Consul- tant at Nextier and Dr. Ndu Nwokolo, Managing Partner at Nextier.

The group urged the five South East states to have safe corridor programmes for low-risk members of the Non State Armed Groups (NSAGs) targeting young men and women who may have been forcefully con- scripted into armed gangs.

has advised the federal This programme, the group explained, should in- clude skills acquisition and psychological/social sup- ports to enable them to rein- tegrate into the society.

Security agencies have blamed much of the recent violence in the South East on “unknown gunmen” and factions of the Indigenous People of Biafra, often seek- ing to enforce stay-at-home orders meant to force gov- ernment’s hand to release the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as well as other mis- creants who have hijacked the fragile situation to com- mit crimes unrelated to any agitation.

Nextier defined the ‘South East’s belt of violence’ as a vast area consisting of about 20 interconnected Local government areas which form an unbroken forest line that runs through the five states.



It said: “From Oguta LGA in Imo and Ogbaru LGA in Anambra, it con- nects Ihiala, Okigwe, Orlu, Umunneochi, Ideato, Orsu LGAs in Imo State with areas Ihiala, Nnewi South, Aguata, Orumba South LGAs in Anambra State. It runs through Oji River, Awgu, and Aniri LGAs in Enugu State, connecting Eb- onyi State through Ivo and Afikpo LGAs and then pro- ceeds through Isiukwuato and Bende in Abia State.”