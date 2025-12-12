Research Discovers Rising Temperatures Linked To Poor Sleep

A new study led by researchers in the United States, has suggested that increasing temperatures are costing people poor sleep, and a new study says it’s only going to get worse.

Higher daytime or nighttime temperatures slightly lower the amount of sleep a person gets, the researchers reported in the December issue of the journal ‘Environment International’. By 2099, people could be losing up to 24 hours of sleep each year due to rising heat, researchers projected.

“This work is an important step toward understanding how sleep is affected by environmental stressors like heat, which can increase the risk of disease and even death,” said lead researcher Jiawen Liao, a postdoctoral research associate in population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

“If we can help people sleep better, we may be able to reduce illness and save lives,” Liao said in a news release. Hot weather can disturb sleep in several ways, the researchers said in background notes.

Heat prevents the body from cooling down, can trigger a stress response and reduces the time a person spends in deep sleep and REM sleep.

In turn, poor sleep increases the risk of many different health problems, including heart disease, breathing issues and mental health disorders, researchers said.