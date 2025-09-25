Research Commercialization Key To Nigeria’s Economic Growth – NASENI

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has reiterated that research commercialization is central to driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

Speaking at the North-Central Sensitization Programme on the NASENI Research Commercialization Grant Programme (NRCGP), held yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Halilu underscored the need to address financial and administrative hurdles that often stall research projects.

Represented by NASENI’s Director of Research, Prof. Abdulmalik Ibrahim Onuwe, the EVC explained that the NRCGP was designed to support viable research and development initiatives, in line with NASENI’s mission and vision.

He noted that the grant application process is fully digital, transparent, and simplified to eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks. “This sensitization is not just for personal benefit but to empower prospective researchers from institutes who may seek guidance about the programme,” Halilu said.

Participants included representatives from universities, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), the National Space Research and Development Agency (NSRDA), and other stakeholders. The EVC urged them to maximize the opportunities provided by NASENI to strengthen collaboration and innovation.

Delivering an overview of the NRCGP, the Programme Coordinator and Special Adviser to the EVC on Science and Engineering Commercialisation, Engr. Dr. Anas Balarabe Yazid, outlined the objectives, eligibility criteria, and key assessment tools of the programme.

He stressed that the initiative aligns with NASENI’s principle of Creation, Collaboration, and Commercialisation (3Cs), ensuring that every supported research project is market-driven, transformative, and aligned with Nigeria’s broader development agenda.

In her vote of thanks, NASENI’s Deputy Director of Planning and Policy Analysis, Ms. Joy Elugbe, commended the EVC and participants, urging researchers to embrace the initiative as a pathway to sustainable national progress.