Research: Africans Must Comply With Harmonised Chemicals’ Labelling

A chemical risk manager and environmental planner at the Centre for Environmental Justice and Development in Nairobi, Kenya, Fredrick Otieno, has advocated that African governments must comply with globally harmonised system of classification and labelling of chemicals that sets out standards for how pesticides should be labelled. This is to ensure they are used correctly in agriculture. He said: “Most labels do have information on how to use them and what to do if you get hurt from them. “However, most of the time the labels don’t give information about the risks and potentially harmful effects of the products — knowledge that is crucial for farmers buying and using pesticides.”

Otieno stated that warnings on most pesticide labels were not enough to keep people safe from the harm they cause, stressing that all products should adhere to the global labelling guidelines. Speaking on product revaluation, he noted that the Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management says that re-evaluating products is a good way to lower the harms that pesticides might cause when they are used. “When health or environ- mental risks are identified for a pesticide that is already registered, such pesticides should be placed under review where the law provides for that, or the pesticide registration authority can be petitioned to re-evaluate such products by any person or organisation,” the code states.

In some African countries the law already states that registered pesticides can be reviewed if new information comes to light that was unknown at the time of registration. However, these countries rarely have the budget to re-evaluate registered pest control products when new information about health and environmental risks comes to light. “I am of the view that the information should be reported to the authority in charge of pesticide registration and management or any other body as may be determined by using the contact information on the pesticide product label in a country,” Otieno said. “If the information is only reported to the manufacturer, sometimes it can be concealed and not released to the public or concerned authority,” he added.

On achieving stronger regulation, he said: “To strengthen regulatory frameworks, pesticide laws, rules, and other related laws must be in line with the International Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management, and these laws should be regularly reviewed.” He wants to see all governments ban the importation, spread, sale, and purchase of highly hazardous pesticides and review registered pesticides regularly to prevent harm to people, animals, and the environment. “It is very important that registered pest control products are looked at again during the renewal process and that HHPs are defined in the law,” he added.