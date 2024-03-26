Rescuing indigent patients from hospital

In keeping with the Christian doctrine on Corporal Works of Mercy, a community based organisation has rescued some indigent patients from apparent detention in a hospital. CALEB ONWE reports

Indigent patients

Silas Amede, a middle aged man and commercial motor cyclist, was involved in an accident and was rushed to the hospital. He was in critical condition at the Emergency Ward for over one week and by the time he came out of coma, his bill had risen to over N170,000. Since he lost his job at the supermarket where he worked as a security guard, he had resorted to using his motor bike to eke out a living. Now that the motor bike has been destroyed beyond repair, it means he has been driven beyond the limits of poverty. His immediate challenge is how to settle the medical bills so he could be discharged from the hospital. In the same hospital, precisely in the Maternity Ward, Abigail Odefa, a young mother who was delivered of a baby girl two weeks ago is still in the hospital. Abigail who delivered through caesarean section (operation) was lucky to be alive and her little daughter safe and sound but she can’t go home yet. A bill of N200,000 is hanging around her neck and her husband who has been out of job for a long time appear to have resigned to fate. These are the type of stories one hears if one goes to our hospitals today. A number of patients are forced to remain in the hospital for longer than necessary because of circumstances beyond their control. Often times, when a patient is unable to off set his or her medical bills, the authorities at the hospital convert them to cleaners. Such persons are compelled to join the cleaners to keep the wards tidy until they are able to off set their outstanding bills with their labour.

Rescue mission

A number of patients have been in this condition in different public and private health facilities in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond. In fact, that was the situation of four persons who were admitted at the General Hospital Kubwa until the Obollo Progressive Union (OPU) came to their rescue. The community based organisation said it took the initiative based on its understanding of the Catholic doctrine of ‘Corporal Works of Mercy” and in the spirit of the Easter season. The group had in one of its meetings earlier in the year deliberated on the challenges of poor Nigerians in the face of the rising cost of living in the country. They resolved to offer some assistance to indigent citizens who are unable to foot their medical bills. In a letter dated March 02, 2024 and addressed to the Medical Director, General Hospital Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, the OPU applied to visit the hospital in order to render some assistance to those in need at the health facility. The letter read: “As an organisation, it is a routine for us to assist some patients who cannot afford to pay their hospital bills. In this light, we humbly write to seek your approval to settle the bills of four or more of your patients who have been discharged but because of financial constraints, could not leave the hospital. “We anticipate your response. Thank you.”

Mercy delegation

The letter received an instant approval from the authorities of the hospital and pronto, a delegation of the OPU went on a visit to the hospital. The delegation which was headed by the Chairman, Obollo Progressive Union, Dr Chigozie Ugwuona, had the sole mandate of reaching out to the hospital and redeeming some indigent patients who have been trapped over their inability to pay hospital bills. Assistant Secretary of the union, Justice Abonyi disclosed that two indigent patients who have been detained in the hospital for a bill of N40, 000 each were released to go home after the association settled the bill.

Confirmation

Abonyi said four other patients also had their own bills paid in part by the union. He also explained that the gesture was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the association, usually extended to the less privileged members of the society. He urged the government to improve the standards of healthcare delivery services at different hospitals, to cater more for the growing population in Abuja. He equally tasked well to do individuals to augment government’s efforts through voluntary donations to the public hospitals. . Abonyi further assured that in due course, the association would unveil more CSR packages designed to bring succour to the poor masses. He said: “It had become necessary for the association to visit the hospitals as well as motherless babies homes to assist Nigerians whose hospital bills are too much for them to settle owing to the hardship experienced in the Country. Nigerians both private and corporate organisations should make it as a point of duty to visit hospitals and motherless babe homes to have a feel of what some people are passing through.” Abonyi also decried a situation where women and their newly born ,,children are kept in the hospital because they couldn’t settle their hospital bills.

OPU plans

He said the OPU plans to have the financial muscles to continue with this kind of visitation even if it is once in a year. “The government should improve on equipping and funding of our primary health care service providers such that certain class of Nigerians can access hospital treatments free.” The beneficiaries of the kind gesture were highly elated and full of gratitude to the members of the OPU. Similarly, the Matron of the hospital, Nurse Toluhin expressed profound appreciation to the delegation and enjoined them to do more in rescuing those in need of help in the society. The Corporal Works of Mercy are acts of love that address the physical and material needs of others. They include feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked, visiting the imprisoned, rescuing the captives, sheltering the homeless. visiting the sick and burying the dead in our communities. The practice is popular in the Roman Catholic Church as an act of penance and charity.