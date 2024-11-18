Rescuers Send Water Through Holes To Victims Under Collapsed Building

Share

Rescue teams in Tanzania said they have managed to establish contact with people who are still trapped a day after a four-storey building collapsed in the biggest city, Dar es Salaam.

They are managing to send them supplies of water, glucose and oxygen through small gaps in the debris.

Tapping sounds have been heard from inside the building in the city’s busy Kariakoo market area, reports the BBC.

Thirteen people are known to have died, while 84 have so far been brought out alive, according to the latest figures from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

