Rescued Papiri Students: Abiodun Hails Tinubu, Urges Nigerians To Give Him Massive Support

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed delight over the release of the remaining 130 students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri community, Niger State, who were held in captivity, describing it as a sign that evil will not triumph over Nigeria.

Abiodun noted that the latest release, coming after the earlier freedom of 100 students, brings the total number of rescued students to 230 and fulfils President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pledge to ensure their safe return without harm and reunite them with their families.

Commending the President for the security measures put in place, the governor said the successful rescue operations have restored Nigerians’ confidence in their government.

He added that the release of abducted persons across the country, including 24 victims from Kebbi State, 100 students from a Catholic school in Niger State, and Christian worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State demonstrates the administration’s capacity to confront Nigeria’s security challenges head-on.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday, Abiodun described the development as heartwarming, noting that the students and their parents would now celebrate the Yuletide together after enduring a traumatic experience.

He urged security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“I am extremely delighted to learn that the remaining 130 students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri community, Niger State, who were hitherto in captivity, have been released,” Abiodun said.

“The students, their parents, the Papiri community, and the Government of Niger State have all been through a lot. I rejoice with them in this moment of triumph over the forces of darkness that abducted innocent students from their hostels and teachers from the school premises.

“This incident clearly shows that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is committed to a safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria and deserves our collective prayers and moral support.

“The President is determined to tackle the upsurge in kidnapping and terrorist attacks and restore sanity to our society, which will, in turn, rebuild confidence among Nigerians and the international community and drive massive development.

“The security agencies deserve commendation for this feat. I also urge them to ensure that the terrorists responsible for these attacks are tracked down and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”