Rescued Maga Schoolgirls Arrive Kebbi Gov’t House For Official Handover

The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, have on Wednesday arrived at the Kebbi State Government House for their official handover to their parents.

The girls, who were rescued on Tuesday after days in captivity, are being formally received by state authorities before being reunited with their families.

State officials, security agencies, and community leaders are currently on ground to supervise the process and ensure the girls undergo necessary medical checks, psychological assessment, and documentation prior to the handover.

READ ALSO:

The schoolgirls were abducted on November 17 by armed men during an attack on GGCSS Maga in Bagudo Local Government Area but were rescued through coordinated efforts involving security forces and state authorities.

Their release has been welcomed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other stakeholders across the state and the nation, with many praising the swift action taken to secure their freedom.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday while welcoming the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls also directed security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue other school children still in captivity and to deploy additional personnel to vulnerable areas to prevent future abductions.

Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris is expected to address the parents and the public during the handover ceremony, reaffirming the state’s commitment to protecting schools and improving security across vulnerable communities.

The official reunion is underway as families prepare to take their daughters home after a harrowing experience that drew national and international attention.