Rescue Operations Continue In Spain After Flash Floods Kill Almost 100

Share

Emergency teams in southern Spain are continuing to look for those feared missing after flash flooding killed at almost 100 people in the region.

Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to Valencia, one of the worst-hit areas, to help with the rescue effort; some places can only be reached by helicopter.

It comes after Spain’s King Felipe VI warned yesterday that there had been “enormous destruction” to infrastructure and, as a result, some communities were harder to access.

Footage uploaded to social media showed floodwaters causing chaos in some areas, dragging cars through streets and leaving some people clinging to trees, reports the BBC.

Local authorities have issued warnings about false information circulating online, including whether Valencia’s tap water is safe to drink.

Share

Please follow and like us: