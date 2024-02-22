Rescue Lagos Nat’l Stadium From Decay, Rep Member Urges FG

A member of the House of Representatives representing Surulere Federal Constituency II, Lanre Okunlola, has called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Lagos State National Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mr Okunlola who called the structure a “symbol of national unity” noted that the Federal Government ought to give proper consideration to it.

He said: “The national stadium is an edifice that we must make sure is revived and used as a major source of revenue for the government.

“The various ministries and departments are working to ensure that the national stadium comes back to life, and on our own part as legislators, if legislative policies are required, we will make them available.

“Sport has been a major source of unifying this country, and I must say that just recently imagine the love and joy that was brought with the AFCON that Nigeria came second. You could see the emphasis you can see how we can bring everyone together.

“Everyone was united. We were all talking about it, and at a point in time, even that prevailing situation that we had was almost gone. I believe that we can use sport to grow the economy.”