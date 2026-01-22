Rescue Kaduna Worshippers, Apprehend Kidnappers, Abbas Tells Security Agencies

The House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on security agencies to urgently rescue worshippers abducted by suspected terrorists in Kaduna State and ensure the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Gunmen reportedly attacked three churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Sunday, abducting over 100 worshippers during the assault.

Speaker Abbas condemned the attack, describing it as another troubling reminder of the growing insecurity in parts of the country. He expressed deep concern over the increasing targeting of soft locations, particularly schools and places of worship, by criminal elements.

The Speaker lamented the recent spate of mass kidnappings nationwide and stressed the need for coordinated and decisive action to halt the trend. He reiterated his confidence in the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to reverse the worsening security situation and restore peace across the country.

Abbas called for collective national efforts involving security agencies, community leaders, and citizens to make Nigeria safe for lives, property, and economic activities.

He also commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for what he described as courageous leadership at the sub-national level during the crisis. The Speaker noted that Kaduna State has enjoyed relative peace since Governor Sani assumed office in May 2023.

According to Abbas, the governor’s visit to the affected Kurmin Wali community was a clear demonstration of his commitment to protecting lives and property and addressing security challenges head-on.

The Speaker concluded by offering prayers for the safe return of the abducted worshippers to their families and communities, urging security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure their release unharmed.