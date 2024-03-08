Rescue Abducted Students, Teachers Before Ramadan, Minister Begs Kaduna Govt, Security Agencies

Disturbed over the abduction of 287 students and teachers from Kaduna State, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman has appealed to the State government and security agencies to ensure their prompt rescue unharmed if possible, before the commencement of Ramadan.

Speaking with Journalists on Friday, the Minister accompanied by the Minister of State for Education, Tanko Sununu, noted that the abduction which he described as disgusting, came as a rude shock, given the safe school initiatives adopted by governments.

He said: “We thought after a while we had not experienced this and that it was over for good only for it to happen again last night.

“This kidnapping is one too many for us because safe school for children is one of the policies we are pursuing and it is one of the reasons causing low attendance of children in schools.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the children, parents and guardians, especially the young children who are just preparing for their livelihood. It is a very sad day for the country. We appeal to Kaduna State and security rescue and bring back all the children and their teachers unharmed.

“We will be working with the security agencies to ensure that we bring to an end this type of thing under the Safe School project of the Federal Government.

“We sincerely hope these young ones are brought back even before the Ramadan season starts. Our brothers and sisters are already observing the Lent. So we commit them to prayers to the Almighty to protect them and bring them back safely home.”

The minister further added “We are terribly concerned about this development. And make appropriate appeals to those whose responsibility it is to bring back our children to work as quickly as possible so that these children are returned back to their homes and back to school safely.

“Basically we are in touch with the Kaduna government and security agencies and we support them with strategy information and funding through the finance and safe school project.”