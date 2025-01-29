Share

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has urged Elon Musk and SpaceX to rescue two astronauts he claimed have been “Virtually abandoned in space” by former President Joe Biden’s Administration.

This was contained in a post shared via his official X page on Wednesday, January 29.

Trump’s statement reads; “I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration.

“They have been waiting for many months on Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!”

The President’s comments appear to target the Biden Administration, accusing it of neglecting its duties in ensuring the safe return of the astronauts currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Trump did not specify the identities of the astronauts or provide details on the circumstances surrounding their extended stay.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has not yet publicly responded to Trump’s call to action.

SpaceX has been a key player in modern space exploration, regularly partnering with NASA to launch and return astronauts to and from the ISS through its Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Astronauts typically spend an average of six months on the ISS before returning to Earth.

Extended stays, while rare, are not without precedent.

The claim that astronauts have been “abandoned” is likely to stir controversy, particularly among space enthusiasts and experts.

