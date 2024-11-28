…Rescue 2 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 4 Suspects In Anambra

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued two female kidnap victims and arrested four suspects.

Disclosing this in a press statement, yesterday, the state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives attached to the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state led the operation.

He said the victims were rescued and the suspects arrested after a ransom of N200,000 was paid for the release of the victims.

He said, “Police operatives attached to the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in Idemili South Local Government Area November 27, 2024, by 11:54 am, arrested one notorious kidnapper and three other accomplices after a ransom of two hundred thousand naira was paid for the release of the victims in captivity.

“The operatives also rescued two female victims between the ages of 15 and 19 years in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

