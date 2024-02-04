Rerun: YPP Wins Reps, State Assembly Seats In A’ Ibom

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo has been declared winner of the Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency rerun election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, February 3rd.

Ukpong-Udo is returning to the House of Representatives for a second term, having been first elected into the House on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

In results announced Sunday by Nabie Jude, Collation Officer for the Reps rerun, the YPP candidate polled a total of 24,050 votes to beat the closest challenger and candidate of the PDP, Dr Glory Edet, who got 17,232 votes.

Nabie Jude declared, “Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo of the YPP having satisfied the requirements of the Law is hereby declared the winner”

Ukpong-Udo who moved to the YPP to pursue his second term bid in the 2023 elections following failure to secure the PDP ticket won the rerun with the outcome not affected by INEC’s cancellation of the exercise in two units due to disruptions by thugs.

Similarly, Godwin Ayi, Collation Officer, announced Moses Easien, also the candidate of YPP, as the winner of the Ibiono Ibom State constituency rerun polls also held Saturday.