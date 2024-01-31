Rerun Elections: Candidates Sign Peace Pact In A’Ibom

Political parties and their candidates in Akwa Ibom State contesting Saturday, February 3 rerun elections for Ikono/Ini House of Representatives and Ibịono Ibom State Assembly seats have signed a peace accord.

The peace pact was signed at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) State Headquarters, Uyo by Glory Edet of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Effiong Ekpenyong of Accord Party(AP) for the House of Reps seat.

Others were Mr Ezekiel Ekerete of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Alphonsus Okon (Esq) of the Labour Party and Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

For the Ibịono Ibom State Assembly seats, Moses Easien of the YPP and Godwin Ekpo of the PDP, major contenders were among those who signed the peace pact.

Addressing the Stakeholders, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC Akwa Ibom State, Isah Ehimeakhe, said”The Commission expect all political parties and candidates involved in this election to affirm, respect and be committed to peaceful elections.

“I am optimistic that the outcome of this Peace Accord will produce positive results for the election. Without peace, the safety of personnel, security of materials and above all, the credibility of the election will be undermined.

“On our part, the Commission is committed to the conduct of this election and has put everything in place for a successful outcome. Both sensitive and non-sensitive materials are in the correct proportion.

“Personnel for the election have been well trained to carry out their respective functions. The use of BVAS is a must in this election. I assure all Candidates that all result sheets will be endorsed by me.

“In addition, the vote of all eligible voters in the affected Polling Units in Ikono, Ini and lbiono lbom LGAs will count. Since this is the third time, the Commission will be conducting an election in lkono/Ini Federal Constituency and the second time in lbiono Ibom State Constituency.

“I firmly solicit that Candidates and Political Parties involved in the Re-run election do everything within their power to ensure that we have a peaceful election. Note that Nigerians are watching us, the world is watching us and we must never disappoint them”

On their part, the Security agencies in the state assured that they were ready to ensure that the rerun was conducted under peace and harmony by providing the enabling environment for voters to go and cast their votes according to the rules of the game throughout the exercise.

They warned that they would not tolerate any act by miscreants to sabotage the electoral process, adding anybody arrested would be dealt with according to the law.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan appealed to the electorates involved in the Saturday Re-run to be peaceful, stressing, “We don’t want any infraction because of the run-off election”