Rerun Election: Plateau PDP Angered Over Exclusion From Ballot, Adopt ADP, LP Candidates

Supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are angered by their exclusion from the ballot and not participating in the ongoing rerun elections for Plateau North Senatorial district and Jos North/Bassa Federal House of Representatives supported and voted the candidates of Action Democratic Party ADP for Senate Prince Pam Mwadkwon Dachung Gyang and Labour Party LP for Jos North/Bassa Daniel Asama.

Most of the PDP Supporters and stakeholders interviewed told New Telegraph that even though aggrieved by the exclusion of the PDP, they decided to adopt ADP as an option to ensure good representation.

Chairman of Jos South Local Government area who voted at Garangi 1 Unit 11 Chugwi, Vom, said he was impressed with the Large turnout of voters in his area.

“I feel happy though my party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is not on the ballot but I am happy supporting the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

He described the low turnout in other areas as an expression of anger for the exemption of PDP on the ballot.

Former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Simon Mwadkwon whose election was nullified by the Appeal Court under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and his name excluded from the rerun said he was happy he voted for a preferred Candidate that would succeed him in the Senate.

Also, the commissioner of Lands and survey Hon. Peter Gai who gave the commendation said he was impressed at the conduct of voters.

The commissioner who voted at polling unit 032, Kabong Central called on voters to remain peaceful as the election proceeds.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Plateau state governor, Mr Gyang Bere after voting at Polling unit 015 Dandyes, Chwigwi also in Jos South LGA noted that the election was peaceful and the turnout was encouraging.

He advised voters to sustain the peaceful disposition to the end.

Also, Commissioner of Transport Hon. Davou Jatau Gyang said the only option was to support the ADP Candidate since the PDP was disqualified from participating in the election.

Gyang however said his party was happy that there was no breakdown of law and others so far.

Political stakeholders across party lines in Plateau State on Saturday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Senatorial and House of Representatives election in Jos North, Plateau State.