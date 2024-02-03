Rerun, Bye Elections: 4,904,627 Voters to Elect 2 Senators, 17 Reps, 28 State Assembly Seats

…80 LGAs, 575 Wards, 8,934 Polling Units Affected

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today conduct re-run and bye-elections into some vacant seats in both the national and state Houses Assembly across 26 states of the federation. According to the com- mission, the bye-elections will be conducted to fill vacancies in three senatorial districts, 17 Federal and 28 state constituencies spread across 80 local government areas.

INEC added that the exercise will be conducted in 575 registration areas/ wards and 8,934 polling just as 4,904,627 registered voters living in the affected constituencies are expected to take part.

The affected states include Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jiga- wa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto, and Zamfara.