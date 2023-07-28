RERNCO Squash Final Holds Today

The attention of squash faithful in Nigeria will be glued to the high-brow Ikoyi Club 1938 as the final of the inaugural Rernco Squash Tournament holds today, July 28.

The five-day event which is sponsored by Zenith Bank in conjunction with Ikoyi Club, is featuring 68 participants and will see Samuel Kehinde battles Gabriel Olufunmilayo for the men’s title which comes with a $1,000 prize money while Rofiat Abdulazeez and Busayo Olatunji will go head-to-head for the women’s crown which also attracts $1,000.

Other top-placed finishers are in line for monetary consolation prizes and gift items. The tournament also had a clinic which had over 60 kids in attendance.

Renhe Idonije Founder/CEO of Rernco Sports Academy informed everyone that all logistics for a memorable final have been put in place, urging squash enthusiasts to come out in large numbers.

“It has been a great experience from the first round to the semifinals which was concluded on Thursday evening. RSA is delighted with what we have seen so far; we look forward to a great final.

“This tournament is the latest edition to the national tournaments in Nigeria and we hope to make the standard very high. Hopefully, the prize money will be more attractive in years ahead,” she said.

Idonije expressed gratitude to Ikoyi Club for the use of their facilities which she noted are the biggest squash facilities in West Africa.

“Our sincere thanks also go to Zenith Bank, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries, Sweet Sensation, Afrione, Mactay Consultants and other sponsors for making this project a huge success,” she added.