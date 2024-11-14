Republicans Win Full Control Of Congress

Share

The Republicans will hold onto their majority in the US House of Representatives after last week’s election, the BBC’s US news partner CBS projects, giving Donald Trump’s party control over all major levers of government.

Meanwhile, Trump has nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, Senator Marco Rubio to be Secretary of State, Pete Hegseth – a Fox News host and Army veteran – as Defence Secretary, and John Ratcliffe as head of the CIA.

Earlier, Trump met Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the presidential transition. Biden told the president-elect “welcome back” as the pair shook hands and said they both hoped for a “smooth” transition process.

Across Washington at the Capitol, Senate Republicans have elected John Thune as their new Majority Leader, reports the BBC.

