Republicans Hold Tennessee Seat After Closely-Watched Race

Republicans will keep control of a Tennessee congressional seat after a hotly-contested election, according to US media projections.

Matt Van Epps won the race for the Tennessee 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, the Associated Press and other US media reported, defeating Democratic state lawmaker Aftyn Behn.

Trump won the district by 22% in the 2024 presidential election, but polling in recent days indicated Democrats were fighting a much closer race this time around.

The race has been viewed as a bellwether for the 2026 midterm elections for Congress, and the margin of Republican victory will be closely analysed, reports the BBC. Projections show that Van Epps won with less than half of the 22% lead enjoyed by Trump in 2024.