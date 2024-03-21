Reps’ll Ensure Every Nigerian Child Gets Access To University Education – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that the decision by the parliament to amend the Access to Higher Education Act 2023 is to ultimately give an opportunity to every Nigerian child to acquire a university education regardless of the economic circumstances of the individual involved.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu gave the explanation while delivering a keynote address at an event to commemorate the silver jubilee of Madonna University, Elele, River State and the Centenary Celebration of the International Federation of Catholic Universities.

Reflecting on the theme, the deputy speaker said that Nigeria cannot ignore the pressing challenges facing young people, particularly regarding access to quality education.

He said: “In Nigeria, we are acutely aware of the challenges that young people face regarding access to quality education. As a parliament, the National Assembly has recognized the urgency of addressing these challenges and has taken proactive steps to expand access to higher education.

“Initiatives such as establishing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) for infrastructure development and scholarship provision has been instrumental in improving educational facilities and supporting deserving students.

“Moreover, the ongoing efforts to amend the Access to Higher Education Act 2023 which is currently going through a third reading today in the House of Representatives underscores our commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child, regardless of economic circumstances, has the opportunity to pursue a university education.

“Once amended, the Access to Higher Education Act will serve as a beacon of hope for countless young Nigerians, opening doors to new possibilities

and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to our nation’s development.

“By prioritising inclusivity and equity in higher education, we can unleash the full potential of our youth and cultivate a generation of leaders equipped to address the multifaceted challenges facing our society.

“Through strategic initiatives such as the provision of loans for indigent students, the Federal Government is working tirelessly to ensure that every

Nigerian child has the opportunity to pursue higher education, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“This commitment to inclusive education is further exemplified by the substantial allocation of funds to the education sector in the 2024 budget, with N1.54 trillion dedicated to the Federal Ministry of Education and its agencies – this amount is higher than the N1.08 trillion the education ministry received in the 2023 budget.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dedication to education is evident in this budgetary allocation, which reflects his administration’s dedicated commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Kalu also stated that in the age of rapid technological advancement, universities must embrace technology in learning and leverage it to address the nation’s complex challenges.

He enjoined Nigerians to reduce the emphasis on certificates and focus more on the acquisition of skills and knowledge needed to meet the present-day harsh realities.

“Universities should not merely be institutions for the dissemination of knowledge but should serve as hubs for innovation and problem-solving. By adapting theories to suit local challenges and prioritizing solutions that have a tangible impact on society, universities can fulfil their role as engines of socio-economic development”