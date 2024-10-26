Reps Yet To Reconcile Alleged Non-Remittance By NUPRC – C’ttee Chairman

Share

Contrary to reports in some sections of the media about the alleged revenue leakages by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has yet to reconcile figures with all the parties involved.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Hon Salam Bamidele, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He was responding to reports in some sections of the media that the House of Representatives had issued a 96-hour ultimatum to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, over allegations concerning revenue leakages totalling N32,151,775,466.87 accrued to the coffers of the Commission on behalf of the Federal Government between 2015 and 2022.

The report claimed that during the review of the documents submitted to the Committee, the lawmakers alleged that the sum of N909,392,169.74 had been transferred directly to private accounts held with Deposit Money Banks without adhering to TSA protocols.

The report also claimed significant discrepancies, including N15,476,269,397.10 in transactions listed in Remita that were absent from the NUPRC data set, as well as the sum of N6,332,212,384.25 in transactions from the NUPRC data set that did not appear in Remita.

But speaking on the development, Bamidele said the committee had yet to take a final decision as it is an ongoing investigation.

He said that since investigations have not been concluded, all parties would meet by Monday for reconciliation of figures.

Bamidele said, “It is an ongoing investigation and continues on Monday 4th where all parties will meet for reconciliation of figures.”

Sources in the Commission told this newspaper that the NUPRC under Komolafe had been implementing initiatives aimed at promoting accountability, transparency, and good governance in its operations.

The tireless efforts of NUPRC have earned the commission recognition as a beacon of integrity and accountability.

Speaking on the allegations, the NUPRC’s spokesperson, Olaide Shonola, said the Commission has not been given the opportunity to present its figures before the Committee to warrant conclusions being circulated in the media.

The spokesperson added that any such conclusion about revenue leakage is presumptuous, disparaging, and unfair to the regulator.

Shonola said, “The NUPRC has not had the opportunity to present his figures before the Committee to warrant conclusions being circulated in the media.

“Therefore, any such conclusion about revenue leakage is presumptuous, disparaging, and unfair to NUPRC.” He said

