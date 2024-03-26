Reps’ Write Over 50 Standing Committees To Submit Quarterly Reports

The House of Representatives Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation has requested over 50 standing committees of the House to submit their quarterly reports latest March 31. Chairman of the committee, Obinna Aguocha, disclosed this Monday at a one-day capacity building workshop for the House Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Implementation of Legislative Agenda organised by the National Institute for Democracy and Legislative Studies (NILDS), the Konrad Foundation and the Office of the Speaker in Abuja.

He said the success or failure of the 10th House of Representatives rests squarely on the effectiveness or otherwise of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, Chairman of the panel, Aguocha had said. He said the panel has also drafted the 10th House Committees Evaluation Metrics with uniquely assigned key performance indicators that align with different Committees’ mandates and major activities as well as rating mechanisms for each activity line. Aguocha said: “Additionally, we have also developed a Process and Reporting Template for all Committees. “The draft reporting framework also stipulated.