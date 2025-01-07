Reps Will Apply Stringent Parameters On 2025 Appropriation Bill – Spokesman

Share

The Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Philip Agbese has said the Green Chamber will adopt stringent measures in the consideration of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

He also assured that the parliament will work on the proposal to advance the cause of the nation.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on December 18, 2024, presented N49. 74 trillion budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

On Monday, January 6, 2025, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi met with other Committee Chairmen as defence of the estimates commenced with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government on Tuesday.

Speaking with the media in Abuja, Agbese said, “The budget as proposed by Mr President will be thoroughly scrutinized by the parliament before passage. It is the duty of the executive to propose a budget but a parliament, we will look at the proposals and do our job as an independent arm of government.

“As we did in 2024, we will be guided by the needs of the nation in arriving at a final estimate that we will pass and transmit to the President for his assent.”

Reiterating the readiness of the House to work on the appropriation bill, Hon Agbese said lawmakers are ready to work day and night to ensure the timely passage of the 2025 budget.

“Last year, we cut short our holiday to work on the 2024 budget. This is already playing out again as we have commenced the defense of the 2025 budget estimates starting with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The 10th House led by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, PhD is committed to the welfare of Nigerians. As a result, it is prepared to work relentlessly on the proposal to ensure that the budget works for the nation.

“As a House, we have no other interest apart from our collective national interest. All we are interested in is the good of our country and fellow Nigerians. So, as we embark on this important exercise, we will look at critical sectors of the economy capable of stimulating economic growth and act accordingly.

“Of course, you know that the security of our beloved country has been a top issue for years. Health, education, job creation, education and empowerment of the youth and women are areas we will be looking at as we begin our job on the 2025 budget proposal.”

According to him, “The leadership through the Committee has set a very tedious template on what MDAs must meet before approving any estimate.

“MDAs must show how much they have complied with due process of law in implementing the previous budget, convince lawmakers about their understanding of the President’s vision in the areas of responsibility and equally be able to justify that they have what it takes to spend Nigerian tax payers’ money.

“Mr Speaker is very particular about accountability and due process.

“Agencies, which fail to meet our parameters as a parliament will have no allocation for capital projects in 2025. This is exactly why we are voted by Nigerians,” he added.

