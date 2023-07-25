Reps Warn GSM Operators From r Reassigning SIM Cards

The House of Representatives has urged all Global Service for Communication (GSM) providers in the country from reassigning paid SIM cards.

The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion brought by Hon. Boniface Sunday Emerengwa at plenary. It was seconded by Hon. Pascal Abodike.

Presenting the motion, Emerengwa noted that GSM came into Nigeria in 2001 with Econet (now Airtel) and MTN as the first providers.

He said the advent of GSM enabled Nigerians to have access to a variety of different services that were never possible or contemplated in the past such as mobile banking services, etc.

“Aware that GSM has helped tremendously to improve the business environment in Nigeria, thereby providing ease of doing business in the country.

“Also aware that SIM registration began in April 2010 upon directives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to track subscribers in the possible event of an abuse of usage.

“Cognisant that the SIM registration entails the personal information and submission of individual biometric scans which are retained in the SIM by the provider.

He expressed worry that the SIM cards paid for by individuals but not in use for six months are resold to another subscriber.

“Also worried that after the registration of a fresh subscriber of a pre, registered SIM, the details of the earlier subscriber still show when exposed to True Caller App, Regrets that bank alerts of old subscribers are sent to the new subscriber and vice-versa, thereby exposing customers to huge financial risk; particularly under the growing regime of ‘yahoo boys’, etc.

The motion was approved when subjected to a voice vote by the speaker.q