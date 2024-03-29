Reps Warn Adedeji, FIRS Chair, Against Contempt Of Parliament

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives, yesterday, warned that the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, may be charged with contempt of parliament for continuously disregarding its invitation to clear air on queries before it. Chairman of PAC, Hon Bamidele Salam (PDP, Oyo), who issued the warning at the resumed investigative hearing into revenue leakages in Abuja, noted: “This is the fourth time the committee would be inviting the FIRS chairman, but he failed to show up.

“In addition to writing to him officially, we have also made sure that such letters were delivered personally to his mailbox and his WhatsApp number. “And we condemn and describe it as irresponsible and arrogant; and we tell him that there will be consequences if he continues this contempt of his parliament.” He said some VAT from the revenue collected by Remita ought to have gone to the FIRS, but added that they would rather add the VAT together and share it with the CBN, and Remita.

The chairman said: “By the time we finished our reconciliation, the money would be in the hundreds of billions. This was what we were asking the FIRS to come and collect, but the service had refused to show up.” Also yesterday, PAC queried the payment of N15 billion to Remita, from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF).