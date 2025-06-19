Reps Warn 13 Oil COYS Owing FG $456.9m To Pay Or Face Sanctions

Share

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued a strong warning to 13 noncompliant oil companies, threatening constitutional sanctions over their persistent failure to respond to official summons and public invitations.

These companies are alleged to owe the Nigerian government $456,952,216.51 in unremitted oil revenues. Spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi, in a statement on Tuesday, said:

“Despite repeated invitations and public notices through national newspapers, the listed companies have failed to appear before the Committee, prompting the PAC to consider punitive actions in line with legislative and constitutional provisions”.

He gave the list of noncompliant oil companies and alleged liabilities amounting to $456,952,216.51 (N731,123,546,416) as Conoil Producing Ltd. ($5 million), Continental Oil & Gas Ltd. ($57 million), Energia Ltd. ($19.5 million), Frontier OML 13 ($952,216.51), Millennium Oil & Gas Ltd. ($2.067 million), Neconde Energy Ltd. ($325.7 million), Pillar Oil Ltd. ($4.6 million) and Waltersmith OML 16 ($8.7 million).

The rest are Aiteo Ltd. ($34.8 million), Bilton ($5 million), Heirs Holdings ($137.7 million), General Hydrocarbon Ltd. ($22.5 million) and Eroton ($34.5 million). He said the committee has scheduled the aforementioned companies to appear without fail on July 2 to 3. Rotimi disclosed that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also requested the following oil companies to reappear before it in connection with alleged outstanding liabilities totaling $125.5 million.

They include: OML 18 ($15.2 million), Shoreline ($70 million), Network Exploration ($2.6 million), Aradel ($8.2 million), Newcross Exploration ($25 million), Pan Ocean ($4.5 million) He quoted Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam, as saying that “Recalcitrant companies will face the constitutional consequences of their refusal to cooperate. We are fully committed to enforcing accountability and recovering all funds owed to the Nigerian people.”

Meanwhile, the warning comes as the committee announced the recovery of an additional $15.7 million (approximately ₦25 billion) from several oil companies, raising the total recovered amount to N86.5 billion. This follows a comprehensive review of the Auditor-General’s Annual Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Share