Reps Wants FG To Increase Budgetary Allocation To Tobacco Control Fund

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to Nigeria’s Tobacco Control Fund.

The lawmakers made this call after the adoption of a motion at the plenary session on Wednesday.

The motion tagged, “Need for the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to Nigeria’s Tobacco Control Fund,” was moved by Bassey Akiba, a member representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Cross River State.

The motion was seconded by Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, representing Damaturu/ Gujba/ Gulani/ Tarmuwa Federal constituency

The motion was referred to the Committee on HealthCare Services, Appropriation and Legislative Compliance for further Legislative action.

Civil society organizations, such as the Gatefield, have welcomed the move, emphasizing the need for increased funding to combat the tobacco epidemic.

Omei Bongos, Gatefield’s Health Communications, Policy and governance specialists said it is an important step and a show of commitment to tobacco control, which could translate to stronger enforcement of tobacco control laws.

“A motion was moved at NASS today for increasing allocations to Nigeria’s tobacco control fund. This is an important step and a show of commitment to TC, which could translate to stronger enforcement of tobacco control laws. ”

This move aims to strengthen the country’s efforts to reduce tobacco use and its associated health risks.

