Reps Want Urgent Completion Of Power Project In Delta

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Ministry of Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to urgently provide the required funds to ensure the completion of the Okpai–Kwale Transmission Line Project in the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal constituency of Delta State.

It also mandated the Committee on Power to ensure that bottlenecks mitigating the completion of the project are effectively addressed and the project is completed in due time.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Need to Address the Absence of Power Supply in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State” sponsored by Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

Leading debate on the motion, Ezechi noted that Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency is host to the 960 megawatts Okpai Independent Power Plant, which plays a significant role in supplying electricity to Anambra, Enugu and Abuja, making it a crucial asset for the nation’s power distribution system.

He expressed concern that despite its significant role in power supply as well as hosting several Oil Companies including the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), Midwestern Oil and Gas Limited, Energia Limited, Pillar Oil Limited, Chorus Energy Limited, communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal constituency lack electricity supply, which is impeding socio-economic progress in the area.

He said in 2021, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) awarded the contract sum of about 4.2 billion naira for the construction of a 132KV Double Circuit transmission line to address the electricity needs of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani communities.

According to him, the project has experienced significant delays and has been stalled for over a year due to price variations, and despite formal requests by the contractor for additional funding to complete the project, it still remains uncompleted as all efforts have proved futile.

The lawmaker said he was cognizant of the need to prioritize the electrification project in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency and ameliorate the untold hardship the people have faced despite their contribution to the power sector.

The motion was unanimously adopted.