Reps Want Railway Services Concessioned

…Ask standard gauge extended to south-east

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to commence the concession of the rail services to competent private investors.

It also mandated its committee on land transportation to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transport to explore a framework for concessioning the rail services in Nigeria and report back within two (2) weeks for further legislative action.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina)

In his lead debate, Soli noted that the performance of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has been on a continuous decline compared to contemporaries in the sector despite the huge investment to revive the rail transportation system.

He expressed concern that the retrogression of the railway system has negatively impacted the lifespan of Nigerian roads, thus putting pressure on the roads with attendant loss of lives and property due to the failure of the railway system.

“Observes that despite efforts to revive rail transport, poor management and complacency among railway system managers have led to the government exploring alternatives through the private sector.

“Cognisant that the government has opted for the concession of the operation and management of the nation’s railway system, a development that received the blessings of many Nigerians;

“Also aware that concessioning the operations and management of the nation’s rail transportation services has become a global option.

“Also cognisant that for the country’s rail services to be efficient, corruption and guarantee job creation, Nigeria must adopt the option of concessioning the rail services to achieve value for money”.

Similarly, the House has urged the Federal Ministry of Transportation to commence the expansion and connection of the rail lines in Onitsha and the entire South East to the Standard Gauge Railway.

This was consequent upon a motion brought by Hon. Paschal A. Agbodike.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Agbodike noted that Nigeria’s railway system collapse led to huge revenue loss, but the Buhari-led administration introduced a modernised standard gauge system for high-speed train operations.

He said that the Standard Gauge Modernisation Project has commenced in different zones of the country, including Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Kano and Abuja-Kaduna, among others.

“Also aware that the Southeast plays a critical role in the development of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products as a major area engaged in a wide variety of trades, which contributes significantly to Nigeria’s (GDP) through its resourcefulness and diverse trade. Onitsha, is the largest market in Africa.

“Further aware that Onitsha located at a crossroads between Nigeria’s eastern and western regions, serves as a logistics hub for the southeast region and beyond, offering easy transport links to other parts of Nigeria and West America.

“Concerned that the lack of safe and cost-effective transportation infrastructure in the South East has hampered development and economic growth in the zone and the country due to road mishaps experienced in the transportation of logistics to other commercial hubs such as Kano and Lagos, among others.

“Also concerned that while the Standard Gauge Railway Project has been going on in other zones, the South East is yet to benefit.

“Cognisant that the extension of railway lines to the commercial city of Onitsha and the South East will not only reduce congestion on the roads but will integrate markets and enhance the facilitation of trade between the South East and other parts of the country, thus attracting economic development and social progress”

Both motions were adopted and referred to the relevant standing committees.