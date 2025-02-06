Reps Want National Emergency For Ondo Submerged Communities

Share

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to declare a national emergency in the submerged oil-producing communities of Ayetoro Awoye, Molutehin, and Abereke in the Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency of Ondo state.

The resolution was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Donald Ojogo (APC, Ondo) at plenary.

In his lead debate, Ojogo noted that these communities account for 5.8 per cent of the 60,000 Barrel Per Day (BPD) of Ondo state’s crude oil production output amounting to about 3.7 per cent of Nigeria’s total oil production. This ranks Ondo state Sth among Nigeria’s oil-producing states as captured by the NDDC law;

“Disturbed that devastating sea incursions and ocean surges have been the albatross of these communities for over two decades with hundreds of homes and properties destroyed resulting in the displacement of indigenes of the communities in their thousands and culminating in disruption of oil exploration activities, thereby posing threats to peace and security in the riverine areas of the state.

“Further disturbed that the surges which have become an annual occurrence all along have reached a peak thereby submerging more than half of each of these communities; and in the case of AWOYE in particular, the communities is now split into by the ravaging incursion.

“Concerned that in the last three weeks, the upsurge in the sea incursion has prompted a massive movement of indigenes and regrettably, avoidable deaths have been recorded due to the harsh conditions the displaced persons are subjected to.

“Concerned that this has become alarming that successive administrations in Ondo state appear to have been overwhelmed, thus helpless in the face of the gradual sink of these communities into the ocean and almost inevitable extinction.

“Concerned that this disturbing scene ion in the oil Bering coastal communities is now a metaphor and a constant content for advertorials in International and National Broadcast channels in terms of depicting negative and ecologically-impacted images”.

