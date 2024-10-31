Reps Want Measures To Mitigate Flood In 22 States, FCT

Share

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Ministry of Environment, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) to take precautionary measures to mitigate flood risk in the Federal Capital Territory and 22 states of the federation.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Sesi Oluwaseun (APC, Lagos). In endorsing the motion, the House also asked the Federal Ministry of Environment and state governments to activate evacuation protocols for communities along flood plains and ensure that affected populations have access to temporary shelters, medical services, and other forms of support.

It equally urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Ministry of Water Resources to carry out an immediate assessment of drainage systems and waterways in floodprone areas and work to reduce blockages that could worsen flooding.

The House mandated the Committee on Environment, jointly with Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, and Water Resources to ensure ongoing monitoring and post-flood rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that affected communities receive long-term support in rebuilding infrastructure and livelihoods.

While presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that the Federal Government has predicted five days of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to a report from the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment, published in a national newspaper on October 14.

Share

Please follow and like us: