Reps Want Dedicated Budget Line For Occupational Safety In MDAs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to create a distinct budget line for Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) programmes across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), beginning with the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The advice was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. David Zakaria, representing Idah Federal Constituency of Kogi State at plenary.

In adopting the motion, the House urged the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to immediately provide a distinct budget line for occupational safety and health across all MDAs.

It also mandated its Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations to liaise with the relevant ministries and agencies to ensure the implementation and oversight of the OSH budget line in collaboration with the Committee on Appropriation.

Presenting the motion, Zakaria expressed concern over the increasing rate of workplace accidents and occupational hazards in public institutions, attributing the trend to the absence of a specific budgetary provision for safety and health initiatives.

He noted that the lack of prioritisation and funding has undermined the effective implementation of national safety standards and policies, leading to non-compliance, frequent workplace injuries, and fatalities across the public sector.

The lawmaker recalled that on June 7, 2022, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation issued a circular mandating the establishment of OSH desks in all MDAs to strengthen compliance and implementation of safety policies.

Citing Section 17(3)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Zakaria stressed that the state is obligated to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of all persons in employment.

“Nigeria has ratified key International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions 155 and 187, which require member states to provide systematic frameworks and adequate resources for promoting workplace safety, health, and well-being.

“The current envelope budgeting system does not provide a specific line item for OSH, thereby limiting effective implementation and exposing workers to avoidable risks, injuries, and fatalities,” Zakaria said.

He warned that the failure to create a dedicated budget line undermines workforce productivity, discourages employee empowerment, and contradicts Nigeria’s international obligations to promote safe and decent work in line with ILO standards and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 and 8.