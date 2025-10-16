Reps Want Ban On Hazardous Pesticide

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Food Security, Health and Social Development, Environment and nongovernmental organisations to immediately conduct a nationwide review and inventory of Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHP’s) in circulation.

It also urged National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to strengthen regulation, monitoring and enforcement on the importation, distribution and use of pesticides, with particular attention to Highly Hazardous Pesticides and keep the list of banned pesticides updated at all times.

The resolution was made after adopting a motion of urgent importance sponsored by Clement Jimbo (APC, Akwa Ibom) at Tuesday’s plenary.

The House further urged the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria to carry out an integrated pest management strategies and incentive driven support that promotes safer alternatives such as organic biopesticides and agroecology already in use by Nigerian farmers.

Also, the lawmakers mandated the Committees on Agricultural Production and Services and Environment to liaise with relevant agencies and stakeholders to develop a framework for the gradual phase-out.