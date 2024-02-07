Reps Wade Into NECO 2024 Promotion Examination Crisis

The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committees on Education Examination Bodies and Basic Education to interact with the National Examination Council (NECO) on her 2024 planned promotion examination for about 1,500 staff at a place viz-a-viz the security and economic situation of the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent Public Importance moved by Hon.Akeem Adeyemi, (Oyo, APC) titled, “The urgent need to review the planned promotion examination by NECO for about 1500 staff to converge at Minna, Niger State on 14th &15th February 2024 in view of the security situation and economic hardship in the country”.

While moving the motion, the lawmaker said that the House notes that the National Examination Council (NECO) by her circular dated 9th January 2024 is billed to hold her 2024 staff Promotion Examination on 14th & 15th February 2024 at the Federal University of Technology, (FUT), Minna, Niger State.

According to him, the House further notes that NECO by her circular dated 17th January 2024 published the names of about thousand, five hundred (1,500) staff to partake in the said 2024 Promotion Examination on 14th & 15th February 2024 at the Federal University of Technology, (FUT), Minna, Niger State.

He said: “Aware that in the past, the examination body has conducted similar promotion examinations for her staff at various zonal/regional offices without necessarily making a large number of staff from different states of the federation travel and converge at one place for the promotion exercise”.

He added, “Concerned that due to the security situation in the country and the economic hardship biting hard on the citizens including the staff of the National Examination Council (NECO), it is perilous to cause about 1,500 staff to travel from different parts of the country to one place in the name of promotion examination”.

The lawmaker said he believed that the examination body, which conducts examinations for candidates all over the country has the capacity to conduct promotion examinations for her staff at different states of the federation.

When the motion was put to voice vote by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas who presides, it was unanimously supported by other members

The motion was therefore referred to the House Committees on Education Examination Bodies and Basic Education for further legislative action