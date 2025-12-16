Reps Wade Into Detained Aircraft, Military Personnel In Burkina Faso

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to meet with officials of the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs over the detention of a Nigerian aircraft and military personnel in Burkina Faso.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rufus Ojuawo.

Presenting the motion, Ojuawo explained that the Nigerian aircraft was on a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance when it made a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, on December 8, 2025.

He said the flight was properly documented and conducted in full compliance with international aviation standards, including provisions that allow diversion on safety grounds.

According to him, the precautionary landing was made strictly for safety reasons and in line with established aviation protocols, stressing that the aircraft was neither on an operational mission nor involved in intelligence gathering or surveillance activities.

The lawmaker urged the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to leverage the frameworks of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to facilitate cooperation, mutual understanding and the speedy clearance of the aircraft and the detained military personnel.

He also called on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to coordinate inter-agency communication to ensure that national security concerns are addressed without unnecessary escalation.

In addition, the House urged the Federal Government to provide timely and factual public briefings, where appropriate, to counter misinformation while safeguarding sensitive diplomatic and security processes.

Consequently, the House mandated the joint Committees on Foreign Affairs, Defence, Nigerian Air Force and National Security to interface with the Federal Ministry of Defence and other relevant security and intelligence agencies on the matter, and to report back to the House within two weeks.